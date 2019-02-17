Shot fired at off-duty Amtrak officer in West Loop; no one injured
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
An off-duty Amtrak officer was shot at Sunday night in the West Loop. No one was injured.
About 9:35 p.m., the man was driving east in the 600 block of West Washington Street when someone in a dark-colored SUV fired a shot that struck his vehicle, Chicago police said.
The man who was shot at was an off-duty Amtrak officer, a police source said.
No one was in custody Sunday night, police said.