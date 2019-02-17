Shot fired at off-duty Amtrak officer in West Loop; no one injured

An off-duty Amtrak officer was shot at Sunday night in the West Loop. No one was injured.

About 9:35 p.m., the man was driving east in the 600 block of West Washington Street when someone in a dark-colored SUV fired a shot that struck his vehicle, Chicago police said.

The man who was shot at was an off-duty Amtrak officer, a police source said.

No one was in custody Sunday night, police said.