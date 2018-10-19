Shots fired on I-57; NB lanes remain closed for ISP investigation

At least a dozen shell casings littered the northbound I-57 as state police shut down nearly 10 blocks of the expressway early Friday to investigate a report about shots fired near the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 1:48 a.m., officers responded to a call about gunshots heard on the I-57 near 119th Street, according to Illinois State Police. Two people were found inside a vehicle that had been shot at multiple times, but neither were hurt.

The expressway remained closed from 127th Street to 119th Street, ISP said. Lanes were slated to reopen after about 5:30 a.m.

Details of the incident were not immediately available.