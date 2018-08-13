Ash’s life to be remembered Tuesday as investigation continues

A sign posted about Sincere Ash, 17, who was found dead at the Clybourn Metra station on August 5, 2018. | Colin Boyle/Sun-Times

As Metra, family and friends continue to search for answers to the tragic loss of Sincere Ash, 17, the boy’s life is to be celebrated Tuesday morning through afternoon in Chicago.

The wake for Ash, who lost his life in a foggy turn of events last Sunday, August 5, will take place at 10 a.m. at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1252 S. Wolcott Avenue, with the funeral happening shortly after at 11 a.m. per Ash’s family and friends, the funeral will be open casket. A memorial lunch is to follow the funeral at Moonlight Studios.

With celebrations to be underway tomorrow, officials continue to look into the occurrences on August 5. Without security cameras on the train platform at the Clybourn Metra station, where Ash’s body was found at 6:15 p.m., police have been looking at video available to them.

Police are working to establish a timeline of how Ash got to the station, according to Metra spokesperson Meg Reile.

Reile noted that the station “wasn’t necessarily his most direct way home,” from when he left Lollapalooza last Sunday afternoon enroute to his friend’s house in Logan Square. He was last seen at roughly 4:15 p.m. after being detained by police for a second failed attempt to sneak into the music festival.

She said Metra is trying to determine why he was up on that platform to begin with, although they haven’t gotten any further information since Friday.

“We’re still trying,” Reile said. “We may never have an answer on this but we are actively pursuing any information that they can get.”

Reile told the Sun-Times that they are waiting on the toxicology results, which are not expected to be released for several weeks.

Police have been in frequent contact with his mother and family, Reile said.

The Metra UP-N tracks nearby the spot where Sincere Ash, 17, was found dead at the Clybourn Metra station on August 5, 2018. | Colin Boyle/Sun-Times

On Sunday, August 12, eight family and friends of Ash gathered at the Clybourn station around 4:45 p.m. to pass out flyers and look for Metra customers who were at the platform the same time the previous Sunday.

The group watched as an outbound Union Pacific North Metra train rolled into the station at roughly 5:43 p.m., which falls on the timeline of when Ash was supposedly at the platform. As the group was on the platform, two Metra detectives appeared briefly to make similar observations, while declining to make any comments to the Chicago Sun-Times.

“We’re still working hard,” one detective said to the group as they left the scene shortly after the outbound train left the platform.

Heather Brahos, a family friend of Ash who was at Clybourn on Sunday, said “we are still looking for answers … we just want to know how he got there.”