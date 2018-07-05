Judge orders 10-year-old Brazilian boy released to mom in immigration case

Sirley Silveira Paixao, an immigrant from Brazil, seeking asylum, arrives at the federal courthouse for a hearing to have her 10-year-old son Diego released from immigration detention in Chicago Thursday, The 30-year-old Sirley, arrived in this country with her son on May 22 and was separated from him shortly after.| AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

A federal judge in Chicago on Monday ordered the federal government to release a 10-year-old Brazilian boy to his mother after authorities separated the two at the U.S.-Mexico border in May

Lawyers for Sirley Silveira Paixao asked U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah to order the boy freed, and for the second time in such a case, Shah agreed. The judge made a similar ruling last month.

More details to come.