A federal judge in Chicago on Monday ordered the federal government to release a 10-year-old Brazilian boy to his mother after authorities separated the two at the U.S.-Mexico border in May

Lawyers for Sirley Silveira Paixao asked U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah to order the boy freed, and for the second time in such a case, Shah agreed. The judge made a similar ruling last month.

More details to come.

 

 