Sisters charged with sexually abusing same 16-year-old boy

Two sisters who appeared in court a day apart have been accused of an ongoing sexual relationship with the same 16-year-old boy.

Andrea Sereno, 40, appeared in court Wednesday and was ordered held on $50,000 bail. Her sister, 41-year-old Esmeralda Sereno, also had been ordered held on $50,000 bail during a court appearance Tuesday.

Both sisters face a charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to Cook County prosecutors. Andrea Sereno also faces a count of indecent solicitation of a child, allegedly for messages she sent the boy over social media.

Prosecutors said Esmeralda Sereno was involved in a sexual relationship with the boy between September and March while she also dated his 22-year-old brother, prosecutors said.

Around September last year, Esmeralda Sereno was caught having sex with the boy at his home when another brother, age 25, walked in on them, prosecutors said. The brother told his mother, who confronted Esmeralda and told her not to come back to her house.

Andrea Sereno had sex with the boy on several occasions in March and sent the boy nude photos and messages via Facebook messenger about wanting to have sex with him, prosecutors said.

The photos were discovered by the boy’s father while he looked through his son’s phone, prosecutors said. At the same time, the boy continued to see Esmeralda and began missing school to be with her.

On Monday, the father called Chicago police to report his son was not in school and was over at the sisters’ Little Village home, authorities said. Officers took both sisters into custody Monday afternoon.

Esmeralda and Andrea Sereno admitted to having sex with the boy and to knowing he was underage, prosecutors said.

Neither sister had been before Monday, according to the assistant public defenders who represented them in court. Both sisters have lived in Chicago for at least 20 years and were working, their attorneys said.

Judge Stephanie Miller set bail at $50,000 for each sister and order them not to have contact with the boy or any witnesses in the case.