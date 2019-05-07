Teenage boy missing from Marquette Park

A teenage boy has been reported missing from Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

Skyler Miller, 16, was last seen May 2 in the 3200 block of West 71st Street, Chicago police said.

Miller, who is 6-feet tall and 160 pounds, frequently visits the 2900 block of West 64th Street, police said.

He has red hair and a tattoo of a music note on his arm, police said. Miller was last seen wearing a dark green jacket, black shirt, black jeans and gym shoes.

Anyone who knows Miller’s location is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.