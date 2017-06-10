Small plane lands in Sugar Grove corn field

A small plane landed in a corn field Friday morning near Aurora Municipal Airport in west suburban Sugar Grove.

Authorities were notified about 7:10 a.m. that the plane had landed in a field near the airport at 43W636 U.S. 30 in Sugar Grove, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office.

The PA 34 aircraft landed in the field after taking off from Aurora, according to FAA spokeswoman Elizabeth Cory. The FAA is investigating.

The pilot was attempting to direct firefighters to his location in the field and told the fire department he was not injured, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities had not reached the plane as of 8 a.m. “due to the corn not yet being harvested.”