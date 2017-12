Small plane lands short of runway in Rockford, emergency crews respond

Emergency crews are responding to reports of a plane down Monday night at Rockford International Airport.

A two-engine King Air aircraft landed short of runway 25 as it arrived at the airport, according to FAA spokesman Tony Molinaro.

Four people were on board the plane, Molinaro said.

Emergency crews have responded to the scene, according to a post from the Rockford Fire Department on Twitter.

The FAA was sending investigators to the scene.