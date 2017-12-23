Stolen postal vehicle crashes into Streeterville building

No one was injured when a stolen United States Postal Service vehicle plowed into a building Saturday evening in the Streeterville neighborhood on the Near North Side.

The vehicle was stolen about 5 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Racine in the North Side Sheridan Park neighborhood, according to Chicago Police. Minutes later, it crashed into a building in the 5300 block of North Sheridan, and a male suspect ran off in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported, police said.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated the incident.