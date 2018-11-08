Stolen SUV involved in 6-vehicle crash in Niles, 3 teens in custody

Three juveniles are in custody following a six-vehicle crash Thursday morning in north suburban Niles.

Officers responded to the crash shortly after 10 a.m. at Oconto Avenue and Oakton Street, according to a statement from Niles police.

A maroon-colored Volkswagen SUV failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection while driving north on Oconto Avenue and collided with a Chrysler 300 sedan driven by a 69-year-old Skokie resident, police said. The vehicles then struck a Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by a 57-year-old Elk Grove Village resident, a Mercury Grand Marquis driven by a 67-year-old from Chicago, a Ford tow truck driven by a 49-year-old Evanston resident and a Mercedes-Benz driven by a 33-year-old from Park Ridge.

The Volkswagen was found on its side after the crash and was pushed upright by people at the scene, police said. It was later discovered that the SUV was reported stolen from Chicago.

The driver, a 17-year-old boy from Franklin Park, was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge in critical condition and stabilized, police said. His passengers, a 16-year-old boy from Schiller Park and a 17-year-old girl from Chicago, were treated at Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview. All three were in custody.

Two other people involved in the crash were also taken to hospitals with crash-related injuries, police said.

An investigation into the crash was ongoing Thursday afternoon and no charges had been filed.