String of businesses robbed on Near North Side

A string of business robberies have been recently reported on the Near North Side, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

A man forced his way into the businesses through doors or windows and stole computers, laptops and other items once inside, police said.

The robberies happened:

• During the late evening to early morning hours Nov. 10 in the 800 block of North Dearborn Street;

• During the early morning hours Nov. 11 in the 200 block of West Merchandise Mart Plaza;

• During the late evening to early morning hours Nov. 13 in the 100 block of West Kinzie Street;

• During the late evening to early morning hours Nov. 13 in the 200 block of West Superior Street; and

• During the early morning hours Nov. 14 in the 400 block of West Huron Street.

The robber was described as a 5-foot-10, 145-pound Hispanic man with black hair in a ponytail, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.