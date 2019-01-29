Student attacks officers escorting her out of Marshall High School: police

A student and two Chicago police officers were hurt when the teen allegedly attacked the officers as they escorted her out of Marshall High School Tuesday morning on the West Side.

The officers were escorting the girl out of John Marshall Metropolitan High School, 3250 W. Adams St., at 9:53 a.m. after a “confrontation between the student and the assistant principal,” according to Chicago police.

As they were leading her out of the building, the girl started fighting with the officers, which led to her and one of the officers falling down a flight of stairs, police said. She then kicked that officer and hit the other officer with a handcuff.

Both officers were taken to the University of Illinois Medical Center, while the girl was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

Their conditions were not immediately known.