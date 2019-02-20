Student hit by vehicle near Downers Grove North High School

A teenage girl was hit by a vehicle and seriously injured while crossing the street Tuesday morning near Downers Grove North High School.

At 10:55 a.m., the girl was crossing Main Street in the crosswalk with Grant Street in Downers Grove when she was hit by the southbound vehicle, according to a statement from Downers Grove police. She was taken with life-threatening injuries to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove.

Police did not specify the girl’s age but said she is a student at Downers Grove North High School, which is located at the corner of Grant and Main.

The driver remained at the scene after the crash, police said. No charges had been filed as of Wednesday afternoon.

The incident remains under investigation.