Suspect involved in stabbing breaks leg on Red Line tracks

A man was stabbed and another fell onto the tracks of a Red Line station in the Loop during an incident early Saturday.

About 1 a.m., a 22-year-old man was on a corner in the first block of West Jackson Boulevard when two males and one female approached him with pepper spray, Chicago police said.

The two males attempted to grab the man when the female pulled out a knife and stabbed the 22-year-old in the shoulder, police said. The suspects then ran down into a nearby Red Line station tunnel.

Two of the suspects got away but a male 26-year-old suspect jumped onto the tracks and broke his leg, police said. He was detained by officers and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in an unknown condition.

The victim was also taken to Northwestern with a minor cut to his shoulder, police said.

There will be no charges filed because the man “does not want to sign complaints,” police said.