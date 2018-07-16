Suspicious fires reported on Far South Side

Police are warning residents of a series of suspicious fires over the past two weeks in the Far South Side Hegewisch neighborhood.

In each of the five reported fires, which were believed to be arson, someone lit material in alleys and in garbage cans, Chicago Police said. In some of the incidents, the fire spread to garages.

The fires happened:

about 4:50 a.m. July 6 in the 13400 block of South Brandon Avenue;

about 10:30 p.m. July 8 in the 13100 block of South Burley Avenue;

about 5:50 a.m. July 11 in the 13400 block of South Baltimore Avenue;

about 8:15 a.m. July 12 in the 13400 block of South Burley Avenue; and

about 4 a.m. July 14 in the 13500 block of South Baltimore Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding the fires was asked to call detectives at (312) 746-7618.