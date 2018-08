Teen grazed by bullet in East Garfield Park

A teenage boy was wounded in a shooting Friday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

About 11 p.m., the 17-year-old was standing on a sidewalk in the 3000 block of West Jackson Boulevard when someone in a blue SUV opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The boy was grazed in his leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.