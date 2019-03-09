Teen in critical condition after Fernwood shooting

A 19-year-old was critically wounded by gunfire early Saturday in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The man was found with several gunshot wounds throughout his body at 12:34 a.m. in the 10100 block of South Union, police said. He had been shot while standing on a sidewalk.

The 19-year-old was brought to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in critical condition, police said. No one is in custody.