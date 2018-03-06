Teen mother, 18-month-old son reported missing from unincorporated Des Plaines

Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing Friday afternoon after running away from her home in unincorporated Des Plaines with her 18—month-old son in tow.

Katherine Lujano and Eric Manriquez were last seen about 4 p.m., according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. Lujano, who is believed to be with her son, left a note saying she ran away.

Lujano is described as a 4-foot-11, 160-pound Hispanic girl with brown eyes, black hair and a nose ring on her left nostril, the sheriff’s office said. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a gray hooded Hollister sweatshirt with white lettering.

Manriquez is described as a 2-foot-tall, 24-pound boy, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at (708) 865-4896 or (847) 635-1188.