Teen shot, critically wounded in Grand Crossing

A teen boy was critically wounded Sunday morning in a Grand Crossing neighborhood shooting on the South Side.

About 6:05 a.m., the boy was found suffering from two gunshot wounds to the back of his head in the 1400 block of West 77th Street, according to Chicago police. The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known.

The boy, who is thought to be between the ages of 15 and 17, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.