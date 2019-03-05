Teen shot, seriously wounded in Marquette Park

A teenage boy was seriously wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the South Side Marquette Park neighborhood.

The 17-year-old was standing at the mouth of an alley at 3:05 p.m. when two males walked up to him in the 6400 block of South Western Avenue, according to Chicago police. One of them pulled out a gun and started shooting at him.

The boy was shot in the abdomen and taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.