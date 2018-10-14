Teen shot to death in Austin: police

A 15-year-old boy was shot to death Saturday night in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, according to police.

Officers responded to a shooting just after 11 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Long Avenue and found the teen lying on the ground outside of an alley with a gunshot wound to his face, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about the fatality.

Police said there were no witnesses and that no one was in custody early Sunday.

Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.