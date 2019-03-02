Teenage girl reported missing from Lake View

A 17-year-old girl has been reported missing from Lake View neighborhood on the North Side.

Thao Tran was last seen leaving her home Feb. 26 in the 1900 block of West Diversey Parkway, Chicago police said.

She was described as 5-feet-6-inches tall and 150 pounds, police said. It was unknown what clothes she was wearing.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8266.