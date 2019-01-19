Thief stealing coins from apartment laundry machines on North, NW sides: cops

Chicago police were warning residents of a burglar looting apartment laundry machines this month in neighborhoods across the North and Northwest Sides.

In each case, someone broke into the laundry room of an apartment building and cracked open the coin box, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The thefts occurred:

Jan. 6 in the 1700 block of North Estes in Rogers Park;

Jan. 12 in the 7600 block of North Sheridan in Rogers Park;

Jan. 13 in the 7600 block of North Sheridan in Rogers Park;

Jan. 13 in the 2800 block of North Clark in Lake View East; and

unknown date in the 2100 block of North St. Louis in Logan Square.

Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.