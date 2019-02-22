Time’s Up CEO resigns after son accused of sexual assault

Time's Up, an organization which strives for gender equality, says its former president and CEO, Lisa Borders, resigned Monday following sexual-assault allegations against her son. | AP photo

Time's Up, an organization which strives for gender equality, says its former president and CEO, Lisa Borders, resigned Monday following sexual-assault allegations against her son.

“TIME’S UP unequivocally supports all survivors of sexual harassment and abuse,” the official Twitter account for Time’s Up tweeted Thursday night.

“On Friday, Lisa Borders informed members of TIME’S UP leadership that sexual assault allegations had been made against her son in a private forum,” the statement continued. “Within 24 hours, Lisa made the decision to resign as President and CEO of TIME’S UP and we agreed that it was the right decision for all parties involved.

“All of our actions were fully guided by our support for survivors,” the organization added.

The statement went on to say those at the organization “strongly encourage anyone who has experienced sexual harassment, assault or related retaliation in the workplace or in trying to advance their careers to contact the TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund for assistance.

“We remain committed to our mission to create, safe and dignified work for women of all kinds,” the statement concluded.

Borders, who formerly served as president of the WNBA, said in a statement shared to her Twitter Monday she was “proud” of her performance and expressed remorse of resigning.

“Unfortunately, it is with deep regret that I must resign from TIME’S UP to address family concerns that require my singular focus,” her statement read.

Borders’ resignation followed accusations aired in a Facebook post that Borders’ son, Garry “Dijon” Bowden Jr., was acted inappropriately, the Los Angeles Times reported Thursday.

Celia Gellert told the Los Angeles Times that Bowden Jr. was in her home Jan. 21 to give her a “healing session,” in which he rubbed coconut oil over her naked body

“He touched me in really inappropriate places. I just froze,” she told the Times.

Alan Jackson, a lawyer for Bowden Jr. refuted Gellert’s claims and reportedly showed the paper text messages where Gellert expressed appreciation for the massage, describing it as “gentle and authentic and loving.”

Jackson told the outlet: “My client vehemently denies that any inappropriate or non-consensual touching occurred at any time.”

