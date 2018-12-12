Tires, rims being stolen from vehicles parked on Northwest Side

Tires and rims have been stolen off of at least five vehicles this month in the Portage Park, Forest Glen and Schorsch Village neighborhoods on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago police.

In each incident, thieves have removed rims, tires, or both, from vehicles while they were parked on the street overnight. The property stolen was worth more than $500, police said.

Most of the vehicles were left resting on cinder blocks or paver blocks, police said.

The thefts occurred:

Between about 9 p.m. Thursday and 7:18 a.m. Friday in the 4900 block of West Argyle Street;

Between about 4:30 a.m. and 4:38 a.m. Dec. 5 in the 4800 block of West Belle Plaine Avenue;

About 3:30 a.m. Dec. 4 in the 5800 block of West Newport Avenue;

About 1 a.m. Dec. 4 in the 3200 block of North Natoma Avenue;

Between about 8 p.m. Dec. 3 and 9 a.m. Dec. 4 in the 6100 block of West Roscoe Street;

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.