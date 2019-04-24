Vehicle thefts reported in Park Manor: police

Police are warning South Side residents about three vehicle thefts reported this month in Park Manor.

In each case, someone left their vehicle parked on the street or in the back of a home and it was gone when they returned, Chicago police said in an alert. In one incident, the vehicle was left running when it was taken.

The thefts happened:

Between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 9 in the 7100 block of South Rhodes Avenue;

Between April 10 and April 21 in the 7100 block of South Champlain Avenue; and

About 1:06 p.m. April 21 in the 7100 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue.

Police did not offer a suspect description. Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

