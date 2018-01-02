Trump takes credit for zero airline fatalities; alleges ‘deep state’ at Justice

President Donald Trump arrives to board Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport on Monday to return to Washington. | Evan Vucci/Associated Press

President Donald Trump appears to be taking credit for zero commercial airline fatalities in 2017.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that since taking office “I have been very strict on Commercial Aviation. Good news – it was just reported that there were Zero deaths in 2017, the best and safest year on record!”

It is fact that there were no commercial airline fatalities in the world in 2017, but that’s due to far more than just U.S. influence.

Airline deaths have been dropping in the U.S. and around the world for more than a decade.

The last commercial airline fatalities in the U.S. happened in July 2013. Three passengers were killed when Asiana Airlines Flight 214 crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport.

In another tweet, Trump is accusing the Justice Department of being part of the “deep state” and suggesting it “must finally act” against a top aide to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former FBI director James Comey.

The “deep state” refers to an alleged shadowy network of powerful entrenched interests that some Republicans argue are trying to undermine Trump.

Trump tweeted Tuesday: “Crooked Hillary Clinton’s top aid, Huma Abedin, has been accused of disregarding basic security protocols. She put Classified Passwords into the hands of foreign agents. Remember sailors pictures on submarine? Jail! Deep State Justice Dept must finally act? Also on Comey & others.”

Trump appeared to be referring to a report in a conservative website, the Daily Caller, that Abedin sent government passwords to her Yahoo email before it was hacked. Trump’s reference to sailors probably referred to the Navy sailor convicted of taking photos of classified areas inside a submarine.