Two men shot in Lawndale

Two men were wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The men, ages 23 and 21, were walking at 3:17 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Springfield when male shooters approached and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

Both men were shot in the leg, and were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

Police initially reported the shooting happened in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt.