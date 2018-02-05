Two teens injured in rollover crash in Huntley

(HUNTLEY) Two teenage boys were injured early Saturday morning when a car skidded off the road and rolled over into a tree in northwest suburban Huntley.

At 12:22 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 1400 block of Hemmingsen Road, where a the driver of a 2011 Infinity lost control and the car skidded off the road before rolling over and crashing into a tree, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, an 18-year-old male, was airlifted to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, the sheriff’s office said. His passenger, a 16-year-old male, was taken to Centegra Hospital in Huntley.

Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

Speed was a factor in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.