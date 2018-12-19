University Village businesses report burglaries: police

Police were warning residents about a string of commercial burglaries in the University Village neighborhood on the Near West Side.

A man has been breaking in through a door or window and searching cash registers and safes, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The incidents occurred:

between 11 p.m. Nov. 6 and 6 a.m. Nov. 7 in the 1300 block of West Taylor Street;

at 4:37 a.m. Nov. 7 in the 1000 block of West Vernon Park Place;

at 4:04 a.m. Nov. 7 in the 1000 block of West Taylor Street; and

at 2:30 a.m. Dec. 17 in the 1100 block of West Taylor Street.

The suspect was described as a man between 30 and 40 years old, between 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-11 and between 140 and 160 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket with a hooded shirt, black pants and gray-and-white shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.