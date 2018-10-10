Unmarked Chicago police vehicle involved in crash in Grand Crossing

A Chicago police vehicle was struck by a minivan Wednesday evening in the South Side Grand Crossing neighborhood.

About 7:10 p.m., on-duty officers were traveling south on Stony Island in an unmarked police vehicle with emergency lights and sirens activated when a Chrysler Town & Country traveling east on 76th Street struck them in the intersection, according to police.

The minivan then spun out and hit a Pontiac going west on 76th, police said.

The officers went to the University of Chicago Medical Center for observation, police said. The driver and passenger in the minivan were taken to South Shore Hospital for treatment, and the driver and passenger of the Pontiac went to Jackson Park Hospital. All were in good condition.

The driver of the minivan was cited for failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, police said.