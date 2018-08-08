Vehicle crashes after being shot at in West Garfield Park – 2 dead, 1 wounded

Police investigate a shooting that lead to a crash about 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, August 8, 2018 in the 4300 block of West Lake St. in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

Two people were killed and one person was wounded when a vehicle they were in was shot at and crashed early Wednesday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Five people were traveling in the vehicle when someone fired shots into the vehicle, causing it to crash and strike a pillar about 3:40 a.m. in the 4300 block of West Lake, according to Chicago Police.

A 21-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and once in the wrist and a 22-year-old woman was shot in the back. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where they were pronounced dead, police said.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the chest and was in serious condition at Stroger Hospital, police said.

The other two people in the vehicle were not wounded, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.