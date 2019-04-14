Vehicle crashes into CVS in Mount Greenwood

A 73-year-old woman drove a vehicle into a CVS Sunday in Mount Greenwood on the Far South Side.

The accident occurred about 4 p.m. in the 3900 block of West 103rd Street, Chicago police and fire officials said. The woman told fire officials she “jumped the curb” and crashed into the building.

No injuries were reported, but the woman was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital where her condition was stabilized, fire officials said.