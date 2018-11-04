Vehicle thefts reported in Humboldt Park, Lawndale: police

Police were warning West Side residents about a series of recent vehicle thefts in the Humboldt Park and Lawndale neighborhoods.

Unknown offenders are stealing parked vehicles off the street during the afternoon and evening, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The incidents occurred:

between 6 p.m. Oct. 13 and 11:30 a.m. Oct. 14 in the 1200 block of South Central Park;

about 3:23 p.m. Oct. 15 in the 1300 block of South Lawndale Avenue;

about 7:25 p.m. Oct. 17 in the 3600 block of West 15th Street;

between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Oct. 24 in the 1300 block of South Kilbourn Avenue; and

about 3:15 p.m. Nov. 2 in the 4100 block of West 15th Street.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.