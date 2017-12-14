Vitamin World store robbed at gunpoint in Orland Park

A man robbed a vitamin store at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon in southwest suburban Orland Park.

About 3:45 p.m., the man entered the Vitamin World store, 15627 Lagrange Rd., and inquired about some products for sale, according to Orland Park police.

He then approached the employee at the register, pulled out a silver revolver and demanded cash, police said. The employee handed over the money, and the robber ran southeast away from the store.

The store did not have any customers inside during the robbery, and no one was injured.

Officers searched the area but did not find the suspect.

He was described as a white man about 6-foot, 140 to 150 pounds and wearing a black neoprene face mask (similar to a jogging mask), a black Adidas coat with a black Adidas logo embroidered on the chest, faded blue jeans and worn black shoes, police said. He carried the cash in a nondescript, white plastic shopping bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call Orland Park police at (708) 349-4111.