Waukegan man charged with shooting man to death in North Chicago

A Waukegan man was charged with fatally shooting another man earlier this month in North Chicago.

Andre D. Jones, 34, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, according to the Lake County Major Crime Task Force. He is being held at the Lake County Jail on $300,000 bond awaiting a Monday court hearing.

North Chicago police officers responded to a report of shots fired just before 1 a.m. in the area of Green Bay Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, the task force said.

Jones had been involved in a verbal altercation with 29-year-old Melvin DeVost II that started in a bar in the 2200 block of Green Bay Road in North Chicago, the task force said. DeVost II, of North Chicago, then got into another person’s vehicle, at which point Jones shot him.

The driver of the vehicle DeVost II was riding with tried to take him to a hospital, but his vehicle broke down near the intersection of Lewis Avenue and Catalpa Street in Waukegan, the task force said. Waukegan police officers then responded to the area of the shooting, and DeVost II was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.