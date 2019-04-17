Man wounded in West Englewood shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting Wednesday while standing on a sidewalk in West Englewood on the South Side.

About 4:10 p.m., someone in a silver sedan pulled up alongside the 26-year-old in the 6800 block of South Hermitage Avenue and fired shots, Chicago police said. The suspect drove off east on 68th Street.

The man was hit in the thigh and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.

A few blocks away, a man was killed in a Tuesday shooting.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.