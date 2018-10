Man wounded in West Englewood drive-by attack

A man was grazed by a bullet early Saturday in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

About 4:10 a.m., the 37-year-old was walking in the 7200 block of South Paulina Avenue when a blue minivan drove up and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago police.

He was grazed in his abdomen and refused medical treatment at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody early Saturday as detectives investigated the shooting.