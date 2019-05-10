Boy, 15, wounded in West Lawn shooting; person questioned

Police are questioning someone after a teenage boy was shot and wounded Friday in West Lawn on the Southwest Side.

The 15-year-old was on a sidewalk about 7:45 p.m. in the 3900 block of West 63rd Street when someone approached him and fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck once on his left side and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said. One person of interest was being questioned Friday night.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

