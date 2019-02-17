Man shot, wounded during argument in West Rogers Park

A man was shot and wounded as he parked a car Sunday afternoon in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

The 34-year-old pulled into a parking lot at 1:50 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Touhy Avenue when someone came up and opened his passenger door, Chicago police said.

After arguing briefly, the person who opened the door fired shots, police said.

The man was struck in his hand and leg, and was taken in good condition to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, police said.