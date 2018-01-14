What’s open, closed on MLK Day around Chicago

Martin Luther King at press conference in Chicago on Aug. 20, 1966. (AP Photo/Charles E. Knoblock)

Mail will be put on hold and libraries and federal buildings will be closed Monday in observation of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The federal holiday has celebrated King’s birthday while honoring his legacy every the third Monday of January since 1983.

Government: Federal, state and local government offices and courts will be closed. Cook County bond court will still be held.

Libraries: Most libraries, including the those in the Chicago Public Library system, will be closed.

Museums: Most museums in Chicago will remain open for the holiday, with some holding special exhibits and offering free admission.

Schools: Public schools, including Chicago Public Schools, will be closed for the holiday.

Banks: The majority of banks will be closed. Patrons should call first to check the hours of operation at their financial institutions.

Mail: Post offices will be closed and mail will not be delivered.

Transportation: Metra, Pace and the CTA will operate on normal schedules.

Retail: Most retail stores will remain open for the holiday. Call ahead to find out if individual stores keep special hours.