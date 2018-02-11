Willow Springs man fired gun at son for turning down his radio: prosecutors

A man is facing felony charges after he fired two gunshots at his son when the son turned down his father’s radio in their southwest suburban home, Cook County prosecutors said in court Sunday.

Timothy Aspan, 63, was charged with unlawful restraint and aggravated discharge of a firearm, both felonies, according to prosecutors.

On Saturday, Aspan was at the home he shares with his 38-year-old son in the 8400 block of Archer Avenue in Willow Springs, when the son left his bedroom, turned down his dad’s radio and returned to bed, prosecutors said.

Aspan went into his son’s bedroom, sat on his legs and pointed a gun at his head, prosecutors said. When the son tried to leave the home, Aspan put him in a headlock.

“I’m going to f—— kill you,” Aspan told his son, according to prosecutors. The father, who legally owned the gun, fired the .22 caliber semi-automatic pistol twice, missing his son with both shots.

Cook County Judge David R. Navarro released Aspan on his own recognizance, but ordered him to find a new place to live and not to have any contact with his son. Aspan also must surrender his gun owner license and his weapon.

Aspan had no criminal history.

He is due back in court on Wednesday.