With Rahm Emanuel facing election fight, massive CPS building plans are unveiled

Mayor Rahm Emanuel and CPS announced plans for a new, $70 million high school building on the Near West Side among nearly $1 billion in new spending. | AP

Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago Public Schools officials announced plans Friday for a new, $70 million high school building somewhere on the Near West Side as part of nearly $1 billion in new projects.

The announcement at Cardenas Elementary School came as Emanuel finds himself facing a crowded field of challengers to his bid for reelection and amid plummeting CPS enrollment.

It was made with the fervor of a political rally.

At the same event, Emanuel also said he thinks anti-violence protesters led by the Rev. Michael Pfleger who plan to shut down the Dan Ryan Expressway on Saturday should be allowed to do so.

Schools officials proclaimed: “As CPS students continue to make record-setting academic progress and earn national acclaim, Chicago Public Schools is proposing a budget that will accelerate their gains, with nearly $1 billion in capital, the first phase of the free, full-day pre-K initiative and major academic investments at schools in every neighborhood.”

Emanuel and CPS CEO Janice Jackson said the newly unveiled spending plans “would be the district’s largest single-year capital investment in more than two decades.”

A location for the new high school has not yet been identified, according to Jackson, who would not say even the general area being considered, though, according to CPS, the new school is needed to support the “growing student population in the area.”

On the Southwest Side, where Hancock High School — now the only elite, selective-enrollment school in that part of the city — will get a new home. It’s now housed in an older building.