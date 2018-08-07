Woman, 20, reported missing from Lawndale

A woman was reported missing Tuesday from the Southwest Side Lawndale neighborhood.

Raevyn Johnson, 20, was last seen Saturday in the 1800 block of South Trumbull, according to an alert from Chicago police.

Johnson was described as a 5-foot-1, 98-pound black woman with brown eyes, red hair and a light complexion.

She might be driving a dark-gray Volkswagen Jetta with Georgia license plates, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.