Our Pledge To You

News

02/15/2019, 12:25am

Woman, 20, shot in Chicago Lawn

6000 block of South Maplewood | Google Maps

By Sun-Times Wire
email

A woman was wounded by gunfire while walking Thursday night in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the South Side.

At 10:23 p.m., the 20-year-old heard gunshots outside in the 6000 block of South Maplewood, according to Chicago police. She realized she had been shot in the shoulder.

The 20-year-old was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. She did not see where the gunshots hailed from.

No one is in custody.

Sun-Times Wire

Currently Trending