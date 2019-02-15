Woman, 20, shot in Chicago Lawn

A woman was wounded by gunfire while walking Thursday night in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the South Side.

At 10:23 p.m., the 20-year-old heard gunshots outside in the 6000 block of South Maplewood, according to Chicago police. She realized she had been shot in the shoulder.

The 20-year-old was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. She did not see where the gunshots hailed from.

No one is in custody.