Woman, 22, shot in Austin

The shooting happened in the 4900 block of West Fulton Street. | Google Maps

A woman was wounded in a shooting early Friday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

About 1:20 a.m., the 22-year-old was sitting in a parked car with her boyfriend in the 4900 block of West Fulton Street when someone approached the vehicle and opened fire, Chicago Police said.

The woman was struck in the abdomen three times. She was driven to Stroger Hospital, where her condition stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.