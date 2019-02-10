Woman, 25, shot while driving in Chatham

A 25-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting Sunday morning in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

The woman was driving about 11:30 a.m. in the 8300 block of South Cottage Grove when a male stepped in front of her vehicle and started shooting in her direction, according to Chicago police.

She was struck in her left shoulder and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.