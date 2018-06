Woman, 62, shot in Fernwood

A woman was wounded in a shooting early Wednesday in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 62-year-old woman was driving westbound on 106th Street in a black Jeep when two males got out of a beige SUV and fired shots at her about 1:30 a.m. in the 10600 block of South Normal, according to Chicago Police.

She was shot in the left arm and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital where her condition was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.