Woman, 85, killed in Northfield crash

An 85-year-old woman was killed in a crash Sunday morning in Northfield.

Carla Noumberg was involved in the crash about 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Waukegan Road and Three Lakes Drive, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

She was pronounced dead shortly after, authorities said. An autopsy Monday found she died of multiple injuries in the crash and her death was ruled an accident.

A spokesperson for Northfield police was not immediately available for comment.