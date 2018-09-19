Woman, 87, fatally struck in crosswalk on South Side

An 87-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Sunday in the Scottsdale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 1:50 p.m., a 75-year-old man was driving north when he struck Alvina Santillan while she was in a crosswalk in the 8300 block of South Tripp, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Santillan was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she died the following day, authorities said. An autopsy Wednesday found she died from a head injury she suffered in the crash and her death was ruled an accident. She lived about a block away from where she was struck.

Police said the driver remained at the scene after hitting Santillan and has not been charged or issued citations.